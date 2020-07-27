Ansin remembered as committed philanthropist who cared for local communities

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ed Ansin was a broadcast pioneer who left an indelible mark on TV news, but he was also a committed philanthropist who worked tirelessly to support various causes and give back to communities across South Florida.

Ansin, or Mr. Ansin to many, passed away Sunday at age 84.

Leaders from several local organizations said his love for South Florida fueled his decades-long mission to help the less fortunate.

Kathleen Cannon, President and CEO of United Way of Broward County, showed 7News framed pictures of Ansin in a part of the building named after him.

“This is 1996. Here is Ed, here’s the entire crew,” she said.

Cannon said much of his life was spent giving to others.

“It’s a sad day for many communities because he was so generous and so philanthropic and so beloved,” she said as she held back tears.

His philanthropy can be seen across South Florida. He was responsible for renovating the United Way building in Fort Lauderdale.

His donation made possible the construction of a United Way building in Miami. It is dedicated to his parents, Sidney and Sophie Ansin.

“My dad got me involved in the United Way. The United Way was very important to him. Happy to be involved in it,” Ansin said.

“He has made people’s lives so much better through who he is, what he did, how generous he was,” said Cannon, “so he will be so missed down here and in our communities.”

For those whose lives he impacted, there are reminders of his contributions throughout the region, like the Ansin Family Art Gallery and the Ansin Sports Complex, both located in Miramar.

Ansin cared about the community and helped those who needed it most.

Several months ago, he made a donation to Feeding South Florida to help thousands of families in need.

“Mr. Ansin was a very successful businessman, and it was that success in business that really afforded him the opportunity to be an amazing humanitarian,” said Paco Vélez, President and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “He truly cared about South Florida.”

Vélez said Ansin always reached out to help during natural disasters and other times of crisis.

“Whether it was a hurrican — Dorian, Maria– or the government shutdown or now this global pandemic, it wasn’t about worrying how we were going to serve our families, especially with Mr. Ansin behind us, it was, ‘Let’s just make sure that we’re serving our families,'” he said.

Ansin served families and veterans, in the process touching many lives.

“South Florida lost an amazing human being, and so Feeding South Florida is honored to be part of the celebration of his life,” said Vélez.

“Mr. Ed Ansin, I want to thank you for your kindness, your generosity and for changing lives for people here in our community,” said Cannon.

Humanitarian, philanthropist and boss, Ansin was a friend to many who lived a life dedicated to helping others.

When he was asked in a newspaper article what he would change if he could live his life over again, he simply replied, “Little.”

Those who knew him said he changed many lives and helped make this world brighter.

