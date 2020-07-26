Loss of a Leader: Ed Ansin

As a broadcast pioneer, Ed Ansin changed the television industry. It all started back in 1962 when his father, Sydney, bought the South Florida station then known as WCKT-TV. At that time an NBC affiliate, until nearly 30 years later, when NBC would pull the peacock from Channel 7.

Ansin knew to succeed, his television station had to stand out and to accomplish that he had to break the mold.

But it did work. WSVN-TV joined the Fox network and with a new vision, 7News blazed a new path.

And to both supporters and critics alike, one thing was undeniable, 7News was anything but boring.

WSVN-TV was highly successful. The fast-paced, visually compelling and innovative newscasts were emulated across the country.

Ansin also wanted to bring that energy to his hometown of Boston.

Ansin’s Sunbeam Television Corporation would now reach beyond the sunshine state and into the Northeast when he purchased WHDH-TV in 1993.

WHDH was a CBS affiliate at the time, but just a few years later, he once again became a partner with the peacock…as an NBC affiliate.

It was a great partnership for more than 20 years, but the relationship would end.

WHDH lost its NBC affiliation in January of 2017. But Ansin had been through this before, and knew necessity is the mother of invention. WHDH became an independent station. Ansin liked being beholden to no one and came up with a game plan, pouring even more resources into the news operation, and airing the game show Family Feud in primetime. And those bold decisions paid off!

An accomplishment unmatched by any other local news station.

For Ansin, it was not just about delivering the news, but working to build a better community. Over the decades, Ansin gave generously to United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding South Florida, Boys and Girls Club, and Best Buddies.

Far from a hands off owner, Ed Ansin walked through the doors of WSVN-TV every day. He once said he didn’t look forward to that many holidays because it meant there weren’t many people for him to talk to at work. He was a true leader, not just by title, but by example. Ansin told the Boston Globe quote, “I want to die with my boots on” and that’s what he did. Ansin was in the office just this past Friday still doing what he loved. When asked previously how he wanted viewers to think of his stations, Ansin was humble but clear.

We will continue to work to make Mr. Ansin proud and continue his vision into the future.

As for his TV stations, there will be a seamless transition to the leadership of Ansin’s sons Andy and James.

