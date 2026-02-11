PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - All-clear has been given at Pembroke Pines Charter High School after police responded to reports of a suspicious phone call.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the school and searched across the campus.

Students were gathered at the school’s football field during the search.

No safety threat was found and the lockdown was lifted.

Classes resumed following the search.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.