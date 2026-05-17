FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog was saved after being left abandoned and alone behind a store in Broward.

The six-year-old French bulldog was found in a box and could barely move with scars on its legs.

“Looks like we’re past the point of no return, but I want to return,” said the iHeart Animal Rescue partner.

She was neglected, starved, and wounded.

“Emaciated dog was found,” said the iHeart Animal Rescue partner.

The French bulldog mix was brought to the Veterinary Hospital Group in Fort Lauderdale and received care.

“I just got done crying,” said Cheryl Marrone, iHeart Animal Rescue partner.

She had no name.

“When I came in here, I said we’re going to need a miracle. And they said, well, that’s well name her,” said Cindy Mucciaccio, iHeart Animal Rescue partner.

Miracle was found behind a Walgreens on Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, in rough shape. Her rib cage and spine were visible.

“It was in a box, kind of stiff, not really moving much. Emaciated, it wasn’t able to stand much anymore, it wasn’t eating. Scars all over, just horrible condition. Probably one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” said Mucciaccio.

The people who found Miracle gave her to iHeart Animal Rescue on Saturday.

“They offered it food, and it wanted to eat. So we decided we’re going to fight for it,” said Marrone.

Miracle is now at VEG ER for Pets receiving treatment and care.

“The dog was not able to stand yesterday,” said Mucciaccio.

After just one day, Miracle is able to stand for a moment but is still visibly weak, as her road to recovery could be several months.

“Her sodium is off the charts, where it’ll take at least five days to try and stabilize her, and you have to do that very slowly,” said Mucciaccio.

IHeart Medical Rescue is asking the public for help to care for Miracle and to find the person responsible by offering a $500 reward leading to an arrest.

“I think it’s very important to the community that the person who did this is not on our streets,” said Marrone.

The rescue group wants to keep Miracle for the next five days to get her levels up and get a diagnosis before a medical foster can take over.

If you want to donate to help with the medical expenses for Miracle, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.