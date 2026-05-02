PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is investigating a threatening call made toward the Paradise Cove Water Park on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said it is believed that it may be a swatting call.

The water park was evacuated for officers to conduct an investigation.

Officials said the water park has been cleared, and no threats have been located.

Traffic to the water park may be temporarily impacted.

The water park will return to normal hours of operation on May 3.

The investigation into the initial call remains ongoing.

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