LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile was released from the hospitalized after he was shot in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police arrived at the scene at a Fresco y Mas supermarket at 1531 N. State Road 7, Monday morning.

According to police, there was an altercation between a man and a woman at a parking lot at the supermarket, resulting in the man pulling out a gun.

“He said he’d shoot this blank up,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Detectives said that three vehicles were involved in the incident; a white Toyota, a white Chevrolet SUV, and a black Chevrolet SUV.

The 9-year-old, identified as Jeffrey Jackson, was in the area with his parents when the shots were fired and he was struck in the foot.

“My son is an innocent bystander, you know, we just going in to go to the grocery store and that was it,” said the boy’s mother. “Now my world is turned upside down.”

Witnesses in the area told 7News that a woman was arguing with a man due to a parking dispute when he fired the shots. She was not injured.

“He end up just shooting everywhere, he shot inside her car, she sped off, turned around, he start shooting in front of the store, we ran, the kid tumbled and he actually, the kid, end of getting shot in his foot,” Katrina Hamilton.

Jackson’s mother recalled the moment her son got shot.

“When I pulled up my son, he said, ‘Ma, I just got shot in my foot,” she said.

Fortunately for Jackson, Hamilton is a nurse.

“We put the compression on it until the paramedics come,” Hamilton said.

Other bystanders reacted to the shots fired.

“We heard a lot of yelling, screaming and everybody down there running over here,” said a witness. “We didn’t know which way to run to. We run inside there and go to the back. I got my little brother here, so it’s scary running away from gunshots.”

“I head the gunshot, you get low, you go,” said a bystander.

Police said that the boy’s family were not involved in the altercation.

The boy was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

7News cameras captured Jeffrey in a wheelchair as he was released from the hospital. His mother said that the bullet went through his foot, so he did not have to have surgery.

Jeffrey’s mother has been left with mixed feelings.

“Whoever the nurse was that helped me son, I want to say thank you, ’cause without you, they’re putting pressure. I don’t know,” she said. But nowhere is safe. We had to run back in with blood on his feet. This is my day.”

Witnesses said the man who fired his weapon took off in his car. The woman he was arguing with also left the scene in her car.

The woman who drove the Chevrolet SUV returned to the scene and cooperated with officials.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

