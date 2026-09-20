FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old was hospitalized after he was struck by a car while riding his scooter in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers cordoned off part of Southwest 27th Avenue while the investigation was ongoing.

The child was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and will not be charged.

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