(WSVN) - A group of former Spirit Airlines employees is suing the now-defunct airline.

Six workers are asking the airline to provide them with back pay and benefits, claiming their firings were illegal.

Claimants said the airline didn’t provide proper layoff notices and misled them, allegedly telling them to ignore imminent shutdown reports.

The group also claims they are owed money for hours worked and vacation days not taken.

Meanwhile, some customers said they’re still waiting for the return of lost luggage and refunds for canceled flights.

“If you paid with credit or debit, Spirit says that they will refund the cost of the ticket automatically. However, if you paid via another method, say cash, check, rewards, or a voucher, you’re going to be in for a long wait,” said John Breyault with the National Consumers League.

The Dania Beach-based airline ceased operations in May after soaring fuel costs and other financial problems.

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