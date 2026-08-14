LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer crash along the Florida Turnpike in Lauderhill and a second separate crash sent five people to the hospital, set several vehicles ablaze and caused major traffic trouble, authorities said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard, Thursday night.

Several other departments joined to assist, including Tamarac Fire Rescue.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue, the fire started after a crash involving a vehicle hauler and a motorcycle.

At the time of the crash, the hauler was loaded with nine vehicles, six of which caught on fire, with two of those being electric vehicles.

Five people were taken to local area hospitals. Two of those were from a separate onlooker accident in the northbound lanes, according to authorities.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Most southbound lanes were shut down for hours as detectives worked to determine what led up to the crash. They have since reopened to traffic.

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