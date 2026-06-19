NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old boy has died after he was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in a North Lauderdale neighborhood, authorities said.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drowning along the 1600 block of Southwest 63rd Terrace, late Friday morning,

Investigators said the victim wandered off and fell into the pool. A family member found the boy in the water.

Officials said it’s unclear how long the child spent underwater.

Paramedics transported the young patient to Broward Health Coral Springs where he was later pronounced dead.

7Skyforce later hovered above the pool, as well as a hose and several flotation devices on it.

Outside the home, 7News cameras captured loved ones consoling each other.

Detectives with BSO’s Homicide Unit responded to the home and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.