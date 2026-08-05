PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a man who was reported missing from Plantation.

Officers said 30-year-old Davian Evon Daily had been last seen on Tuesday afternoon on the bus bench at West Broward Blvd and State Road 7.

He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Daily has a sore on his right foot, a teardrop tattoo under his left eye and the words “dream chaser” tattooed on his chest, according to detectives.

Thursday morning, police confirmed Daily was found safe.



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