FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious fire escape in Fort Lauderdale after a house fire.

Smoke poured out of a home off Northwest 10th Way and 45th Court on Friday night.

Firefighters got into the burning home and rescued a dog.

Sadly, the dog did not survive its injuries.

The fire was put out after 15 minutes.

A woman who escaped the fire was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Her roommate was also taken to be checked out.

Investigators said the fire was caused by a candle burning in a bedroom.

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