Two officers were rushed to the hospital following a police-involved crash in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Hallandale Beach Police responded to the intersection of Van Buren Street and Federal Highway on Thursday afternoon.

A crash occurred involving a Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Police cruiser while they were in an active pursuit of a stolen vehicle that originated from Hallandale Beach and had entered Hollywood city limits.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a damaged police cruiser and an investigator taking photos of the incident.

Both officers injured were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital to be checked out. They suffered minor injuries, according to Hollywood Police.

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