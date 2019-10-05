2 hurt after plane crashes in Everglades

THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Emergency crews have responded to a plane crash that left two people hurt in the Florida Everglades.
Multiple agencies including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue were called to the scene just before 5 p.m., Saturday.
Officials say the aircraft came down near U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard with two men on board.
MDFR’s air rescue helicopters assisted in the extrication and transport of the victims.
Both victims were airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
One was reported to have minor injuries, while the other was listed as a trauma alert.
A Broward Aviation official told 7News the aircraft was based out of North Perry Airport and belongs to AeroSpace.
The pilot was believed to have been doing aerobatic exercises prior to the crash.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.