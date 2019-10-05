2 hurt after plane crashes in Everglades

THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Emergency crews have responded to a plane crash that left two people hurt in the Florida Everglades.

Multiple agencies including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue were called to the scene just before 5 p.m., Saturday.

#BSFR is operating at the scene of a small aircraft down in the Everglades in area of Pines Blvd and US27. pic.twitter.com/ek9FCNQlsS — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 5, 2019

Officials say the aircraft came down near U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard with two men on board.

MDFR’s air rescue helicopters assisted in the extrication and transport of the victims.

#MDFR is on the scene of an aircraft crash in the Everglades. #ARN assisting with extrication of trapped patient while #ARS conducting a hoist operation & transport. 2 patients, one #TA & one with minor injuries. Working incident with #BSOFR @MiamiDadePD @cityofppines fire rescue — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) October 5, 2019

Both victims were airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

One was reported to have minor injuries, while the other was listed as a trauma alert.

A Broward Aviation official told 7News the aircraft was based out of North Perry Airport and belongs to AeroSpace.

The pilot was believed to have been doing aerobatic exercises prior to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.