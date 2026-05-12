POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in the hospital after a fire broke out inside of an apartment building, Tuesday morning.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a residential fire at a quadruplex located at 345 NW Fifth Street at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Officials say 14 adults were inside of the building when the fire started.

One man suffered a laceration after jumping from a window to escape the flames while another individual experienced a seizure at the scene. Both residents were transported to Broward Health North for treatment.

The remaining 12 residents escaped without injury.

First responders say the fire left two units badly damaged, declaring them uninhabitable.

Six residents were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is providing temporary housing for those impacted residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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