OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash caused authorities to shut down a street in Oakland Park, Thursday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Northwest Ninth Avenue and Northwest 40th Street at approximately 7:15 p.m.

First responders pronounced two of the victims involved in the crash as deceased on scene. A third victim was transported to an area hospital.

Traffic homicide detectives are now working to determine what led up to the crash.

Authorities have shutdown all northbound and southbound lanes on Ninth Avenue while the investigation is conducted.

