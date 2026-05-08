FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward school employees were arrested for allegedly hosting an illegal tournament for profit.

Brandon Wesley and Cedric Smith faced a judge on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

According to deputies, the duo rented out a gym and held basketball tournaments without proper approval, while making a profit from it.

Four other Broward school employees were arrested for similar crimes earlier this year.

The tournament allegedly took place at schools, including Coral Springs High and Hollywood Hills High.

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