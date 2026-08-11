HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Hollywood put out a house fire, but two animals were killed in the blaze.

The fire broke out around Northwest 72nd Avenue and Charleston Street.

Officials said that the blaze started in the laundry room.

Crews pulled out a dog and bird from the home, which did not survive, and a snake, which was found safe.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators are now looking into what started the fire.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.