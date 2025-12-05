MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - WSVN has officially lifted the first wall for its new, state-of-the-art headquarters currently under construction in Miramar.

The official first tilt took place on the eight-acre lot at the Miramar Park of Commerce, located near Red Road and Miramar Parkway, Friday morning.

The headquarters will be the future home of WSVN Channel 7 and ABC Miami Channel 18.

Sunbeam Television CEO Andrew Ansin said it’s not just a TV station but an investment in the future of local news and the South Florida community that the family has served for over 60 years.

“It’s super exciting. We’re here in Miramar, terrific location, great access to the highways. We’re building a building that’s extremely strong,” said Andrew Ansin. “It’ll be able to withstand Category 5 hurricanes. We have to stay on air with people in the building during storms, is very important.”

Earlier in the year, Sunbeam Television reached an agreement with ABC and now simulcasts 7News on WSVN and ABC Miami.

Many of the key players involved and the family who’s making it happen spoke about their excitement for the new building.

“We’re so excited to share this groundbreaking event with our neighbors at Miramar, the dignitaries, our businesses, and we’re thrilled to be able to have Channel 7 and Channel 18 under one state-of-the-art modern facility,” said Sunbeam Television Co-President and General Manager James Ansin.

“[We are here] to commemorate this day with a tilt-up wall and begin the foundation of the TV station here. It’s going to be amazing,” said Sunbeam Television Co-President and General Manager Paul Magnes.

“It won’t just be for Miramar, it will be for all of South Florida to enjoy, so, to have this as one of the catalyst projects to show the progress and transformation of the city of Miramar,” said City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

It was an exciting day for the Ansin family, Channel 7 family, City of Miramar and all of South Florida as well.

Construction for the new headquarters is expected to take between 18 and 24 months.

