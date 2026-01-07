MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation escalated into gunfire at a gas station in Miramar, leaving a young man dead and sending two others to the hospital, police said.

Surveillance video captured the harrowing moments leading up to the shooting at the Sunoco station located at 7520 Pembroke Road, Tuesday night.

According to Miramar Police, units responded to the chaos at the gas station, located across from North Perry Airport, just after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said an individual walked up to a black Mercedes-Benz sedan that was parked at a pump before an argument broke out between two people.

“There was a car at the gas station, and someone, an individual walked up to the car. There was an altercation, a verbal altercation, and then there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

Security footage obtained by 7News shows a man in a gray hoodie, a man in a black hoodie and a man in a gray shirt.

The man in the gray shirt and the man in the black hoodie are seen exchanging something, then suddenly the men in the gray hoodie and black hoodie pull out their guns.

Less than 30 seconds after a handshake, the man in the gray shirt is fatally hit.

Officials announced that 19-year-old Christian Corea was the man in the gray shirt who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother, Jennifer Mercedes, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“There’s no words that any mother could describe when it is to lose a child,” she said. “Miramar Police detectives assured me that they want justice, and that’s really what I’m here for. This is why I’m here as a mother that knows that her child had a sweet heart.”

Mercedes said that Corea was also expecting his own child in June.

Officials said the man seen wearing the black hoodie ran away after being shot. He was later picked up and taken to a hospital by a friend.

A third person, an innocent bystander, was also hit and transported to the hospital. He is expected to be OK, officials said.

The owner of the Kwik Stop across the street from the gas station, Mohammed Chowdhry, said the bystander was one of his customers.

“He tried to fix his car, and then one bullet comes across the street, hit him,” he said.

Chowdhry said his first reaction was disbelief.

“Very good guy, innocent guy, you know. He just fixed the car, and he said, ‘Oh, I’m shot.’ We are not believing,” he said. “We come here, we are not believing, and after we see the blood, then we believe.”

In the security camera footage, the innocent bystander is seen standing by his car when he is struck. He tries to limp away shortly after.

Officers at the scene closed off surrounding streets as they held their long guns and canvassed the nearby area.

7News cameras were rolling as investigators searched for clues around the Mercedes that was parked at one of the pumps.

The vehicle appeared to have possible bullet holes on its side. Possible bullet holes were also visible near the pump.

Chowdry said he had to clean up his customer’s blood the next day.

It’s unclear whether or not the two individuals involved in the shooting knew each other. Both of the shooters can be seen running off in opposite directions in the security footage.

“What we do know is that almost immediately there was an exchange of gunfire,” said McIntosh.

Police said they would like to speak with the other suspected gunman, the man in the gray hoodie, who fled the scene on foot.

“We believe there is one other person who ran from the scene, and he could assist us in this investigation,” said McIntosh. “We’re asking everyone, if they see something or they hear something, to call the Miramar Police. We are still looking for someone who we believe can assist us in this investigation.”

Several officers were seen at two nearby convenience stores, as they continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

