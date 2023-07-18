PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A quick response from Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue saved the lives of 170 puppies after a structure fire broke out at Forever Puppies.

The fire department received a report of a structure fire at the pet store, located at 9803 Pines Blvd, around 7 a.m., Tuesday. Upon arrival, crews encountered significant smoke emanating from the building. The fire protection system’s sprinklers had already extinguished a small fire, preventing further damage.

Today was a literal "dog day" of summer, after a fire broke out at Forever Love Puppies. Luckily the quick actions of the Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue Department and our officers ensured the safety of all of the puppies and staff. 💙 https://t.co/8IuSbozgry pic.twitter.com/uMtl71hKeP — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 18, 2023

Fire Rescue teams immediately assisted with ventilation efforts to clear the smoke from the structure. Their focus then shifted to ensuring the safety and well-being of the puppies housed within the store.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews carefully removed approximately 170 puppies from the building, transferring them to the safety of the parking lot. Temporary kennels were set up to provide a secure environment until transportation to another facility could be arranged by the business owners.

Fortunately, no animals were injured during the incident, and there were no remaining hazards at the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation as authorities work to determine the factors that led to the incident.

