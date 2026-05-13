WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have located a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Weston, city officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Zimar Buwell had been last seen on Tuesday along the 16400 block of Racquet Club Road, where he left in an unknown direction.

Buwell stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds and had been last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and black Nike shoes and socks.

Early Wednesday afternoon, city officials confirmed Buwell was found safe.

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