OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A dream of homeownership is becoming a reality for 10 South Florida families, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward and a generous group of supporters, donors and all-women volunteers.

Families gathered at the Oakland Park site for a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday, marking the start of construction on what will become Moss Estates, a Habitat for Humanity community named in honor of donors Bob and Sandra Moss.

For future homeowner Tashierra Richardson, this day is very meaningful.

“I literally prayed to be in this lot. My church is down the street, my job is down the street, my son gets somewhere to call home. Having a community here to build with is just overwhelming,” she said.

Richardson, along with nine other families, will soon move into the three-bedroom homes being built on the property.

The development is made possible through donations and volunteer support, including contributions from local companies like WSVN-7, ABC Miami and Publix.

The project will also feature an all-women volunteer build. During Thursday’s event, Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s Nancy Dale encouraged volunteers to embrace the theme.

“And I’d like to see a little more pink out here, because that’s what you’re going to wear when you’re all out here working,” she said.

Speaking to 7News about the project, the Moss family said their own experience with obtaining homeownership inspired them to give back to the community.

“We lived in my parents’ home when we first got married, and then we moved to some other locations and rented, and so we were very excited to buy our first home and, like every young couple, we didn’t have the money for the down payment, but thank goodness somebody helped us out,” said Bob.

“And I think that God has blessed us in many ways, and we should share and give back,” said Sandra.

Publix is also donating to the great cause.

“Publix Super Markets Charities has donated dollars for several years to support affordable housing and give families a chance,” said Robyn Hankerson-Printemps, community relations manager at Publix.

The families selected for the homes had to apply and meet several qualifications. They will also contribute what’s known as “sweat equity,” putting in work toward building their future homes before taking possession.

Officials at Habitat for Humanity of Broward say the investment is about more than providing families with a place to live, but also about strengthening the surrounding neighborhood.

“These folks are gonna come in here, they’re gonna improve this neighborhood, they’re gonna make it better, which makes it better for all the neighbors,” said Ray Berry with the Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

As for Richardson, the opportunity represents stability and a place her teenage son can call home.

“This is somewhere where I can teach him stability, something I can leave for him. So, that was my biggest thing. This is really for him,” she said.

Hundreds of female volunteers are expected to take part in the construction starting in October. The entire community is expected to be completed in a year.

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