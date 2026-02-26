WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A family’s home went up in flames in West Park.

The fire broke out overnight near Southwest 39th Street and 34th Avenue, Wednesday.

The blaze torched one side of the house, causing extensive damage to the structure.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

Officials say 10 adults and three children have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.