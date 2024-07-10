HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a violent crash in Hollywood that has led to a road closure in the middle of rush hour.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the wreck along Sheridan Street, near 31st Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews were seen removing the roof of a badly mangled car that was involved in the crash.

The female victim was extricated, put in a back of a rescue truck and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, officials said.

A yellow truck seen next to the car also appears to have been involved in the crash.

Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes of Sheridan Street near 31st Avenue of the crash while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

