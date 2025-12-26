HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after they made a deadly discovery on Hollywood Beach.

Hollywood Police units responded to a call of a possible deceased person on the sand near Cleveland Street, at around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find one person dead on the sand. The body was wrapped in a white sheet.

It’s unclear what caused the death to happen or who the person was, as detectives continue their investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.