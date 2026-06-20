NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in North Lauderdale went up in flames early Saturday morning.

One person is dead, and several others were hospitalized after a fire in the home broke out when the family was sleeping.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the blaze around 5 a.m. along Southwest Eighth Court.

Neighbors jumped in to help battle the fire.

“Looked out the window and saw fire, so when we ran out, started hosing out what we could,” said Terry, a nearby neighbor. “She was pretty frightened.”

Footage from a nearby neighbor’s Ring camera showed frantic pleas for help from a victim.

Investigators said that crews arrived to find a large fire with heavy smoke coming from the home.

“The flames were past the ceiling,” said Terry. “I was squirting water at the flames. My dad actually got the hose from the front of the house and was squirting water from his end.”

According to BSO deputies, a six-year-old and four adults were hospitalized as the family was left with nothing from the fire.

One adult was transported to a hospital, where they were later declared deceased.

“One of them was doing chest compressions while they were rolling her off to the ambulance,” said Terry.

The neighbor tragically told 7News that the grandmother was the one who passed away.

Deputies have yet to identify those who were involved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

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