SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after shots rang out inside a Sunrise neighborhood.

Sunrise Police responded to the apartment complex on Sunrise Lakes Boulevard and North Pine Island Road, late Tuesday night.

Detectives said they found a man shot to death.

A suspect was taken into custody, but there has been no word on if anyone was charged in connection to the incident.

The name of the individual who died has not yet been released.

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