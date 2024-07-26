NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One adult and six children were injured in a crash that shut down a road in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), around 7:30 a.m. Friday, 911 dispatchers received a call reporting a crash with several injuries involving a van and a Toyota 4 Runner in the area of Southwest 81st Avenue and Southwest Seventh Court.

BSO and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene where paramedics transported one person and six children to local hospitals.

Fire officials said that the driver of the van had minor injuries and was transported as a non-trauma.

Two adults and six children were inside the Toyota. The children were reportedly unbuckled and ejected, leading first responders to transport them as a trauma alert even though they appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The north and southbound lanes of Southwest 81st Avenue near Southwest Seventh Court have since been reopened after police shut down traffic during their investigation.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed two badly mangled vehicles with debris scattered across the road.

The investigation continues.

