Brightline train service extends to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline, the higher speed train service, officially extended into Miami.

Guests at the welcome celebration, Saturday, enjoyed a fun-filled day of family-friendly activities, food and giveaways.

Passengers also received deep discount fares for the weekend launch.

“Trade your car keys for a train ticket. You’re going to get to work faster with less stress. You’re going to be more productive and you’re going to get there on time,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “You’re not going to be subject to a fender bender or bad weather, so we want people to come and try it. We’re going to keep the introductory fares out there for a few more weeks so that people can experience what this service is like.”

Brightline now offers roundtrip service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

