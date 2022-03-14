MIAMI (WSVN) - A confrontation with a Miami Police officer led to a woman’s rough arrest and the resignation of the officer from the force in Miami.

An investigative panel has been looking into the officer-involved incident that took place in November of 2020.

Body camera video shows Julissa Burgos telling officer Miguel Hernandez that she’s pregnant as he was arresting her.

Hernandez is also seen pushing Burgos up against the wall of a gas station.

Another video shows Burgos being placed in the back seat of a police cruiser and then spitting at Hernandez. That’s when Hernandez grabs her by the head and throws her to the ground.

7News has been told that several witnesses were there during the incident and watched what took place.

Burgos’ mugshot shows the aftermath of her interaction with Hernandez.

Hernandez resigned from the Miami Police Department back in 2021.

The incident is still being investigated.

