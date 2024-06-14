NEAR CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies released a new body camera video showing their response to a fatal alligator attack that claimed a woman’s life back in September.

First responders and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) were called to a canal in Pinellas County near Clearwater after a man walking by saw a gator with what appeared to be a body in its mouth.

“I noticed it had a body in its mouth, like a lower torso, so once I saw that, I ran straight to the fire department and go them, they confirmed it was a body,” said Jamarcus Bullard.

It was the body of 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

FWC says Peckham was transient and living in a campsite 35 to 45 feet from the canal.

“Hello, police anyone back here,” officers are heard saying as they look around the campsite.

According to the report, it’s not clear when Peckham came in contact with the gator. There were no signs that the alligator had been in the campsite nor signs of where Peckham came in contact with it.

The report says that Peckham’s family last saw her the day before, at the time she didn’t show any signs that she had been in the water or come in contact with the gator. However, a park ranger says in the report that he believes he saw her walking around the canal a week prior.

FWC officers used tape to tape the gator’s mouth and a rope and chains to pull it out of the canal, where they measured it to be 13 feet and 9.5 inches long. In the footage, you can see the rifle used by one of the officers to kill this 13-foot-long alligator.

It eventually had to be cut open to remove some of the remains.

Back in September, Peckham’s daughter, Breanna Dorris shared her thankfulness for her community at a vigil held for her mother.

“It’s surreal, but I’m super grateful her community can pull together in time like this. It shows we have an amazing support team behind us in times of tragedy,” she said.

Pinellas County has since put up fencing and signs to keep people away from the canal.

