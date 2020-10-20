Boat operator arrested in connection to crash that killed boater

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a deadly boating accident in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The arrest comes several weeks after officials conducted a massive search for 27-year-old Zack Forte, who went missing near Haulover Inlet.

On Sept. 17, Forte along with two others were thrown overboard after the vessel they were on struck a sandbar.

Forte’s body was found a day later.

Dean Michael Sealy was operating the boat at the time of the crash.

He is now being charged with vessel homicide, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

