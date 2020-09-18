FWC divers find body of missing boater near Haulover Inlet

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a missing boater in Haulover Beach has come to a tragic end.

Crews have been searching the water for the boater after he was ejected from a vessel that struck a sandbar and crashed overnight Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the search ended at around 8 p.m. Thursday when Fish and Wildlife Conservation divers located the body of 27-year-old Zack Forte near the Haulover Inlet.

Officials received calls of the crash at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

All three people who were aboard the vessel landed in the water at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Two of them were rescued and are OK, but Forte was still in the water.

FWC officials will be leading the investigation.

