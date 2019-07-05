Black bear continues to roam Homestead, South Miami-Dade neighborhoods

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead residents continue to bear witness to a large animal roaming their backyards as officials attempt to capture it.

A homeowner in the Mallorca area of South Miami-Dade neighborhood spotted the black bear just before 11 p.m., Thursday.

The bear was found wandering through the backyard.

Officials said they believe it is the same bear spotted as recently as 4:30 a.m., Friday.

“When I was walking to the gas station up here a cop stopped me,” said Kevin Muniz. “He’s like, ‘You know there’s a bear loose out here so be careful.’ I don’t know, I’ve just been scared.”

The Homestead Police Department and city leaders are warning residents to be alert in the area from Campbell Drive South to Lucy Street and 152nd Avenue East to 137th Avenue.

“I didn’t believe it, and I was like, ‘Bears around here?'” said Muniz. “I don’t know. That’s weird.”

The bear was first seen at around 1:30 a.m., Thursday.

“I ain’t trying to wrestle with no bear, man,” said Marcus McNair, a resident in the area, “so I just stayed in the house.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continues to try to catch the animal and said bear sightings are common throughout the State of Florida.

“I’m used to alligators. They come around chilling and everything. I ain’t worried about alligators,” said McNair. “A bear? Yeah, I ain’t messing with no bears.”

Residents are urged to call police or the FWC after any bear sightings and are advised to not attempt to get close to the bears, no matter how friendly they may seem to be.

“Ain’t no outrunning them, but I’m going to try to,” said McNair, “got to get out of there somehow. Gotta go.”

FWC officials said there have also been several sightings just a little further north around Palm Beach County and Orlando.

