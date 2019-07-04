Councilwoman warns Homestead residents of possible bear in the area

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bear sighting in the Homestead area has led a councilwoman to warn residents to be careful.

Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon to inform residents that the Homestead Police Department is investigating a sighting of a black bear in the backyard of a home near the 3100 block of Southeast Second Drive.

“I was surprised. I’ve never even heard of a bear sighting anywhere in South Florida,” said Homestead resident Monica Dtrinidad. “I’m concerned, obviously. I have two little boys.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the bear was last spotted at 5 a.m. by an officer but has not been spotted since.

Fairclough said the bear is believed to be up to 200 pounds and stands approximately 4 feet tall.

“They play around, come out in the front yard. I’m a little worried,” said Dtrinidad.

FWC is asking residents of the area to report any possible bear sighting and keep their distance if they do spot the animal.

Bear sightings are common in Florida, due to the animal being a native species.

“We’re building homes and we’re breaking into the Everglades, so obviously they have nowhere to go,” said Dtrinidad.

