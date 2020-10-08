At least 4 restaurants damaged in fire along Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that ravaged multiple restaurants in Hollywood.

The fire broke out along the Hollywood Broadwalk, early Thursday morning.

When fire crews arrived, flames could be seen bursting through windows and doorways of at least four restaurants.

The restaurants affected were La Brochetterie, Little Venice Restaurant, Hollywood Grill, At Peru and Blue Wave Bar and Grill.

Firefighters halted spraying water on the fire shortly before 7 a.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where extensive damage could be seen to the building.

One woman told 7News she believes she knows which building the fire started in.

“I was down on the boardwalk and I look here and I see this big black smoke, just big black smoke,” said waitress Natalia Dewinter. “I tell my friend and he sees it and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s a fire.’ I saw that there actually was a huge fire and the whole Little Venice was completely up in smoke.”

Fire crews remain on the scene and are spread all the way to North Ocean Drive.

The extra space is needed to bring extra emergency material to the scene.

7News cameras captured a distraught woman who crossed the police line. She is believed to be an owner or a worker at one of the damaged restaurants.

Police have put up police tape and are now investigating whether the fire was an act of arson or a possible grease or electrical fire.

Commuters that frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

