All clear given at North Miami Beach Walmart after bomb threat

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all-clear after a bomb threat prompted evacuations at a Walmart in North Miami Beach.

Officials said the store was evacuated as a precaution at the Northeast 163rd Street and 35th Avenue location, just before 5:30 p.m., Friday.

The caller, police said, abruptly hung up after making the threat.

The store was reopened after bomb-sniffing dogs searched the entire store.

