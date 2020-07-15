3 passengers arrested following fight inside FLL terminal

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Philadelphia women have been arrested after getting into an alleged fight when their flight home from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was delayed.

A video of the altercation circulated through social media on Wednesday.

According to Spirit Airlines, three young women were apparently not happy when their flight to Philadelphia was delayed, Tuesday night.

Tymaya Wright, 20, Keira Ferguson, 21, and Danaysha Dixon, 22, were arrested and charged with touch or strike battery. Wright also faces a petit theft charge, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office said additional charges could follow.

The video shows the women shouting, apparently throwing items and attacking airline employees.

Among the items apparently thrown were shoes, metal boarding signs and full water bottles.

Spirit Airlines passengers at the airport on Wednesday did not seem to have a lot of sympathy for the women involved.

“That’s insane,” Beaudry Doris said. “That’s crazy. I mean, because your flight being delayed, and then, they had to go through all that? That’s crazy. Man, it would have been better to find another way to react.”

“I think they’re acting crazy and scary,” another passenger said.

Ivan Coste said he was at the airport when the altercation happened.

“The cops came, and everybody was around,” he said. “It was a whole riot. People get frustrated, but there’s no reason to act like that.”

Spirit Airlines said in a statement, “Three of our team members sustained minor injuries. This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind.”

