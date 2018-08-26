3 brothers rescued off Haulover Inlet after boat capsizes

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from various agencies came to the rescue of three brothers after their boat started to sink off Haulover Beach

The trio, who headed out fishing at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, said they didn’t expect to be the ones fished out of the rough water about six miles east of the Haulover Inlet.

“I noticed a lot of water was coming over, so I said to my brother, ‘Fire the boat back up,’ but it was too late,” said Michael Morales. “Next thing you know, the boat was capsized and we were climbing on top of it.”

Thankfully, the eldest brother realized had a lifeline in his pocket.

“Because of his phone, we were able to call 911, and here we are,” said Yasser Morales.

A multi-agency rescue effort ensued.

“They were able to get a call out to us, and we have a lot of resources out here to help them out,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Kurt Kaufmann, “so we just assisted with the Coast Guard and Miami Beach Police.”

The brothers knew they were safe when they saw the a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter circling around them.

“Miami Beach Police got to us first, and they put us on their boat,” said Michael, “and then [Miami-Dade] Fire Rescue came, and before you know it, it was a whole scene of first responders, man.”

The siblings said their boat’s bilge pump is shot, but they’re grateful they were able to keep their calm in a situation that could have had a much different ending.

“Three brothers’ day to go fishing, turns into a nightmare, but at least we’re here to tell the tale,” said Michael.

“I’m a Miami-Dade Public Schools teacher, and I’m glad I get to go to back to work tomorrow,” said Yasser.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.