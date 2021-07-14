MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a hotel room at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located at 116 Ocean Drive, after receiving a call from housekeeping.

Responding officers found the two men dead inside a hotel room.

At this time, the scene is contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 14, 2021

Police said the scene is contained to the hotel room.

