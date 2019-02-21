2 men arrested for credit card fraud at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested after Customs officials found several items linking them to credit card fraud in their possession at Miami International Airport.

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, 22-year-old Victor Cantuario and 30-year-old Ricardo Oliveira arrived at the airport from Portugal when Customs and Border Protection officers checked their belongings prior to their official U.S. entry.

An ATM credit card skimming device, a flash drive with information from over 60 credit cards among other items tied to credit card fraud were found in their possession.

Officials also found two re-encoded credit cards in Cantuario’s wallet.

Cantuario and Oliveira were charged with trafficking counterfeit credit cards, being in possession of equipment to make, possess or sell credit cards, organized fraud and forgery.

Both men were in bond court on Thursday morning, where Oliviera received a $25,000 bond and Cantuario received a $10,000 bond.

