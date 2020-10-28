2 arrested after allegedly trying to steal man’s watch in Miami Beach drive-thru

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested after, police said, they allegedly tried to steal a Rolex watch from a man driving a Lamborghini, who was waiting in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Miami Beach.

Luis Cruz and Jorge Perez De Cepedes were arrested Monday night after the alleged attempted armed robbery along Alton Road.

“This had a recipe for disaster,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

After an attempted armed robbery Monday afternoon of a man in a Lamborghini in MiamiBeach, police say they found a semiautomatic pistol and an “AR-15 style rifle” in the getaway car occupied by these two men caught in #Miami following a bailout and foot chase. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/WS5gUI7dSm — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 28, 2020

Surveillance video showed the driver of the expensive sports car fighting back against the alleged crooks.

Soon after, the suspects drove off into Miami, and Miami Beach Police called City of Miami Police to inform them of what had occurred.

Hours later, the two were pulled over in the area of North Miami Avenue and 34th Terrace. They were caught after a bailout and foot chase, and police said they found multiple firearms in their vehicle.

“We see the firearm that was used,” Rodriguez said. “We see the second firearm inside that vehicle.”

Perez De Cepedes appeared in bond court and remains jailed, but Cruz has bonded out.

“It’s safe to say two very dangerous men were taken off the streets Monday night,” Rodriguez said.

Both men face multiple charges that include attempted armed robbery, fleeing the scene, eluding police and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.