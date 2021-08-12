OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the 13000 block of Aswan Road just before 7 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, two groups of people got into a fight, pulled out firearms and began shooting.

Investigators said a 12-year-old bystander was shot in the lower leg and transported in stable condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police added that a round went into a nearby apartment, where a woman was possibly struck by debris, but she was not transported to the hospital.

Cameras captured one car that could be seen riddled with bullet holes.

The reasoning behind the fight remains unknown.

