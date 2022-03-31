WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway following a deadly police-involved shooting in West Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near 127th Court and Southwest 19th Street, Thursday.

The streets could be seen lined with fire rescue crews and police cruisers.

Law enforcement officers, including federal agents, were reportedly conducting observation surveillance overnight when a Miami-Dade Police officer discharged his weapon.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.