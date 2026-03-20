A South Florida businessman has been charged with seven felony grand theft charges. Police say he took orders for thousands of dollars, but never delivered the product. 7’s Courtney Allen investigates.

In 2021, Richard Zizys said he had his sights set on getting a jetcar — a car propelled by a jet engine over water.

Richard Zizys: “I was looking and searching through the whole U.S. and only found a couple dealers.”

Zizys signed this sales agreement with Jetcar LLC in Hollywood for a jetcar Corvette Stingray. It cost $24,900. He got this text — saying the “jetcar is ready.”

He lives near Nashville, Tennessee, so he sent someone down to South Florida to go pick it up.

Richard Zizys: “They go over there, they are calling me back and they say, ‘Richard, that office is closed.'”

He never got the jetcar. And now, five more customers tell police they “had come into contract with the company but had never received the item.”

Anwar Farrell — listed as the company president on Sunbiz — is now out on bond. He was charged with organized fraud and seven counts of grand theft in late December.

According to court records, “five victims reported they sent the defendant money” totaling more than $338,000.

Richard Zizys: “I am not only surprised, I am so angry.”

Farrell has pleaded not guilty, but he is not only facing criminal charges in Broward Court, a New York man has also filed a civil lawsuit against him for not repaying a loan made to the company.

Jay Rosenquest: “You have to be very careful about who you do business with, especially in South Florida.”

Attorney Jay Rosenquest said his client loaned Farrell $120,000 to buy jet skis that were going to be converted into jetcars for the company, but says Farrell never paid him back.

Jay Rosenquest: “Mr. Farrell used a charitable organization to purchase those jet skis.”

The charitable organization — At Risk Children Foundation — is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. The judge ruled in favor of Rosenquest’s client a year ago, and ordered Farrell and the foundation to pay him more than $250,000.

Rosenquest said his client hasn’t seen a dime. He says he’s now cooperating with Hollywood Police on the criminal case.

Jay Rosenquest: “It is some form of justice.”

Farrell’s attorney told us: “We are thoroughly investigating the accusations and look forward to being exonerated.”

Zizys is not part of the criminal case against Farrell because he did eventually get his money back.

Richard Zizys: “Two plus years, fighting all of this and wasting my time.”

He hopes the five other alleged victims and Rosenquest’s client get their money back, too.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

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