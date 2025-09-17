7Investigates has obtained newly released videos and jail phone calls in the case of a Miami-Dade inmate who got pregnant behind bars.

For the first time, we are seeing video of a pregnant Daisy Link and her baby’s father Joan Depaz — behind bars.

Miami-Dade Corrections officer: “What happened, tell me exactly what happened?”

Joan Depaz: “Well…”

It was Christmas Eve, 2023. Police were called to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center to find out how Link became pregnant while she was an inmate.

Body camera video shows an officer was able to rule out rape after she asked Link if the pregnancy was planned.

Miami-Dade Police officer: “You wanted it to happen, what you did? If it’s OK with you, that’s fine. I just came here to make sure that you’re OK.”

Daisy Link: “Yeah, I’m fine.”

In a separate interview, Depaz was asked to explain how he got Link pregnant, even though they were never physically together.

Joan Depaz: “We was talking, you know, back and forth and[…]”

Officer: “How were you talking to her?”

Joan Depaz: “No, through the vent.”

Officer: “Through the vent?”

Joan Depaz: “Yeah.”

Officer: “OK.”

Joan Depaz: “Through the vents. Anybody would say I’m crazy, ‘Oh, you’re talking to the vent.’ Yeah.”

Then about a minute into the video, the audio on the bodycam is muted and a black box is put over Depaz’s face.

Based on his hand movements, Depaz appears to be showing the officer the strange way they conceived this baby girl.

Daisy Link: “She’s a miracle baby. She’s a blessing.”

In addition to new videos, 7Investigates also obtained jail phone calls — including one where Link and Depaz discuss their plan to get pregnant.

Joan Depaz in jail phone call: “You gonna have my baby?”

Daisy Link (in phone call): “Yeah.”

Joan Depaz (in phone call): “You wanna do it for real?”

Daisy Link (in phone call): “Yeah, send it to me.”

Depaz says he sent his semen through an A/C vent connecting their cells — using a makeshift line made out of mattress string.

Their conversation backs up what the pair told 7News in jailhouse interviews last year.

Joan Depaz: “I put the semen in saran wrap every day, like five times a day for, like, a month straight.”

Daisy Link: “I had placed it inside of the yeast infection applicators. From there, yeah, I administered it.”

More than a month after that first call — Link and Depaz spoke again.

Joan Depaz (in phone call): “You think that [expletive] worked?”

Daisy Link (in phone call): “I don’t know. It probably could, I’m telling you, I would have, I’m supposed to have my period.”

Then by December, Link called her mom to break the unbelievable news.

Daisy Link (in phone call): “I’m under 24-hour lockdown because I’m pregnant.”

Link’s mother (in phone call): “You’re full of [expletive.]”

Daisy Link (in phone call): “I swear to God.”

Link’s mother (in phone call): “You’re full of [expletive.] This is shocking.”

Shocking, because Link has been locked up with no bond since 2022 awaiting trial for murder.

On the call, Link told her mom she got pregnant to get out of jail.

Link’s mother (in phone call): “Daisy, how could you?”

Daisy Link (in phone call): “What do you mean? I’m gonna sue them and get out. Do you know how much I can sue them for? This was all planned. I can get out now.”

That never happened. Link is still at TGK.

Depaz was transferred to another jail and is now in state prison.

In July, Link told us she was punished for talking to 7Investigates.

Daisy Link: “Well right now, I’m in unit 2-2, it’s a psychiatric unit. I’m basically just sitting in a room with a mattress and a blanket 24 hours a day with the lights that don’t shut off.”

Link believes it was retaliation for saying this:

Daisy Link: “They should actually thank me. I found a huge breach in their security. I haven’t gotten a ‘thank you’ yet.”

Daisy Link: “They’re telling me that I basically made a mockery of corrections. And because of that, they’re mad. That this was inevitable to come.”

Heather: “Like a mockery in what way?”

Daisy Link: “That they didn’t know what they were doing. That they basically allowed all of this to happen.”

The director of Miami-Dade Corrections — Sherea Green — has refused several interview requests.

Her department’s investigation into Link’s pregnancy found “insufficient evidence to substantiate staff misconduct.”

But it left many questions — including about the flow of contraband in the eighth largest jail system in the country.

Heather Walker, 7News.

Last week, a judge denied Daisy Link’s motion to have her second-degree murder case dismissed based on a self-defense claim. Her trial could begin at the end of the month.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.