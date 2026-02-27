A Miami Shores man facing criminal charges for not delivering expensive boats has now been picked up by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And the people who were supposed to get those boats now fear they will never get their money back. 7Investigates is back on the case. Courtney Allen has the exclusive.

Back in December, Tom Stinnett said he was out almost $29,000 after buying a boat from a Miami Shores businessman, that he never received.

Tom Stinnett, Boat Buyer: “Dishonesty. The more I contacted him, the less he returned my phone calls and my texts, and my emails about the boat.”

The “he” is Ricardo Deuker of Up Boats LLC in Opa-locka, Florida.

Deuker has since been charged by Opa-locka Police with multiple counts of theft and fraud.

At the time of his booking in mid-December, Deuker was charged with 25 felonies, 13 counts of organized fraud, and 12 counts of grand theft.

Sgt. Gabriella Llanes, Opa-locka Police: “We have an ongoing investigation and we believe that there’s possibly 100 or more victims.”

After our story aired, 7Investigates learned the case was handed over to the State Attorney’s Office for Deuker to face even more charges, another count of organized fraud and another count of grand theft.

The same day that his list of charges grew, the case got another twist — an ICE hold.

Deuker is German. He was transferred from the Miami-Dade jail to federal immigration custody.

He was then sent to the Port Isabel Detention Center in Texas, where he may be deported.

Blaine Stevenson, one of Deuker’s accusers, told us he now worries Deuker won’t answer for his alleged crimes in South Florida.

Blaine, Boat Buyer: “Just because he is getting deported to Germany, his home country, doesn’t mean that there is justice served, does not mean that any of his victims get restitution.”

The case in Miami-Dade courts remains open, and the State Attorney’s Office tells us they are filing with ICE to have Deuker brought back to Miami to stand trial.

Blain says Deuker facing charges here is the only way the people who lost money will get anything back.

Blaine Stevenson: “How I feel is that he’s about to be deported is– He’s about to be deported with a list of materials, equipment, tools, and personal belongings that the police seized when they arrested him. That should be used for restitution for the victims. If he is deported back to his home country, those items go with him, and the victims see nothing.”

7Investigates reached out to ICE. No one returned our calls.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

