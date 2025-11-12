MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Shores man is facing felony fraud and theft charges after police say he took more than $12,000 from a customer for a boat that was never delivered.

According to an arrest report, 43-year-old Ricardo Ulrich Deuker, who also goes by Ric Ruthenberg, was arrested Tuesday and charged with organized fraud and grand theft.

Investigators said Deuker, the owner of Up Boats LLC, accepted a wire transfer of $11,299.50 plus $1,160 for shipping from a buyer on June 17 for a vessel that was supposed to be delivered in July.

After repeated delays and unreturned messages, the buyer canceled the order in October and never received a refund, police said.

The victim reported the incident to the State Attorney’s Office, the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau before contacting Opa-locka Police.

Detectives said this is the second time Deuker has been arrested in a similar case involving the same scheme.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.