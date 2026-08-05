A Broward County man lost his dog and home in a fire and now he may take his condominium association to court over it. 7’s Courtney Allen investigates

Thirty-three-year-old Jose Cordero wipes away tears while sitting outside of his home in Coconut Creek.

Jose Cordero: “I just want to give her everything, the best for my family, and I am trying…I can’t.”

It all started in 2023. Jose, an immigrant from Ecuador, saved every penny to buy this home for his family.

Jose Cordero: “My hope was when my daughter is born, to be in my house.”

But just six months after moving in, with a baby on the way, Jose’s American dream burned.

A fire destroyed the home. It killed his Bassett Hound, Lola.

Jose Cordero: “This is the last video of Lola.”

This surveillance video shows Lola at 7:11 p.m. By 7:41 p.m. — flames filled the home.

Jose Cordero: “I have her with me all the time. I have a tattoo of her on my leg, i actually have two tattoos of her.”

The fire happened more than two years ago…

Jose Cordero: “As you can see, it’s ash.”

Yet not a single repair has been made.

Jose Cordero: “It was their responsibility. It was their duty. It was what I paid for, and they didn’t do it.”

“They” is a reference to his condominium association called a COA.

The association is required by law to fix the fire-damaged walls and ceilings in his unit.

The association’s attorney confirmed in a letter in January of this year that the COA has received insurance money:

“To restore the association’s damaged common elements caused by the fire.”

Those repairs include:

“Restoring walls and ceilings within the unit to ‘paint-ready’ and any electrical wiring or plumbing.”

That still has not happened. Jose is frustrated because despite not being able to live in his home, he pays $625 a month in COA fees.

Jose Cordero: “Financially, emotionally, psychology, it has taken a toll on me.”

With COA fees and his mortgage still due monthly for a home he can’t live in, Cordero has now hired a lawyer.

Keith Lehman, attorney: “I share your frustration.”

Attorney Keith Lehman sent a demand letter to the COA’s attorneys in May stating the COA:

“Failed to honor its obligation to reconstruct and/or repair my client’s unit.”

Keith Lehman, attorney: “It is a contract at the end of the day, and they breached that contract by not doing this timely, obviously.”

We reached out to the attorneys representing the COA to find out what has taken so long to get the ball rolling on repairs. We haven’t received a response.

Jose Cordero: “This is our room where we fit most of our stuff. As you can see, it is a little cramped up.”

Meanwhile, Jose, his wife and now one-year-old daughter, are living with with his parents.

Jose Cordero: “As a head of household, it is hard to break down in front of them.”

Courtney Allen: “Do you ever break down in front of them?”

Jose Cordero: “No. They are probably going to break down when they see this.”

He hopes his cries for help will finally be answered.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.